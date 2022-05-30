Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] Revenue clocked in at $54.30 million, down -63.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CDTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.01% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.20%. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided an update on its corporate activities and product pipeline.

“We continue to advance our pipeline of Cloudbreak DFC product candidates,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “Notably, we achieved a significant milestone in our Cloudbreak program in the first quarter with the dosing of the first cohort of healthy volunteers in our Phase 1 trial of CD388, Cidara’s lead influenza drug-FC conjugate (DFC), designed for the prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza. The Phase 1 study is progressing on schedule and we look forward to providing further updates on this key clinical program that we are developing with our partner, Janssen.”.

Over the last 12 months, CDTX stock dropped by -77.30%. The one-year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.0. The average equity rating for CDTX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.37 million, with 68.14 million shares outstanding and 60.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 271.70K shares, CDTX stock reached a trading volume of 366470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDTX shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CDTX stock. On September 04, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CDTX shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

CDTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, CDTX shares dropped by -34.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.97 for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7184, while it was recorded at 0.4538 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2524 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.24 and a Gross Margin at +99.62. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.31.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 45.70% of CDTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDTX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 6,861,127, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,954,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 million in CDTX stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $1.93 million in CDTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CDTX] by around 1,139,405 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,919,608 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 27,670,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,729,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDTX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 400,901 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 792,410 shares during the same period.