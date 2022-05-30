China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] moved up 1.21: Why It’s Important

China Life Insurance Company Limited [NYSE: LFC] price surged by 1.21 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on May 5, 2022 that China Life Provides Update on Status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: LFC; HKSE: 2628; SSE: 601628) today provides an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the “HFCAA”). The Company was provisionally named by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as a Commission-Identified Issuer under the HFCAA on May 4, 2022, New York time, following the Company’s filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 29, 2022.

The Company understands that the SEC made such identification pursuant to the HFCAA and its implementation rules, and this indicates that the SEC determines that the Company used a registered public accounting firm that is not currently subject to inspection by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (PCAOB) to issue the audit opinion for its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

A sum of 369784 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 845.34K shares. China Life Insurance Company Limited shares reached a high of $7.56 and dropped to a low of $7.47 until finishing in the latest session at $7.55.

The one-year LFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.41. The average equity rating for LFC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFC shares is $10.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for China Life Insurance Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2019, representing the official price target for China Life Insurance Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Life Insurance Company Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

LFC Stock Performance Analysis:

China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, LFC shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.41 for China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.47, while it was recorded at 7.40 for the last single week of trading, and 8.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Life Insurance Company Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.96. China Life Insurance Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.04.

Return on Total Capital for LFC is now 11.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.70. Additionally, LFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] managed to generate an average of $594,319 per employee.

China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $125 million, or 1.10% of LFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFC stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 5,342,581, which is approximately 2.119% of the company’s market cap and around 68.80% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 1,534,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.58 million in LFC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $10.44 million in LFC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Life Insurance Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in China Life Insurance Company Limited [NYSE:LFC] by around 2,787,842 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,172,374 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 12,616,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,576,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 524,529 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 386,101 shares during the same period.