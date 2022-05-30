BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $9.50

BrightSpire Capital Inc. [NYSE: BRSP] jumped around 0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.88 at the close of the session, up 1.60%. The company report on May 25, 2022 that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2022 Investor Conference.

Company to Host Investor Meetings June 7-8.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that Mike Mazzei, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat presentation at Nareit’s REITweek 2022 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 9:30am ET at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel. The fireside chat presentation will also be audio webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed from the ‘Shareholders’ section of the Company’s website at www.brightspire.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

BrightSpire Capital Inc. stock is now -13.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRSP Stock saw the intraday high of $8.88 and lowest of $8.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.68, which means current price is +13.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 737.01K shares, BRSP reached a trading volume of 371170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRSP shares is $11.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for BrightSpire Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for BrightSpire Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on BRSP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BrightSpire Capital Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

How has BRSP stock performed recently?

BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.31. With this latest performance, BRSP shares gained by 0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.60 for BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.74, while it was recorded at 8.59 for the last single week of trading, and 9.35 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP]

There are presently around $445 million, or 63.20% of BRSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRSP stocks are: NUT TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 10,219,437, which is approximately 2.194% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,525,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.7 million in BRSP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $63.47 million in BRSP stock with ownership of nearly -6.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BrightSpire Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in BrightSpire Capital Inc. [NYSE:BRSP] by around 3,474,881 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 4,480,439 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 42,183,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,138,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRSP stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,299,808 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,241,907 shares during the same period.