Barclays lifts AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [NYSE: AVB] gained 2.66% or 5.46 points to close at $210.91 with a heavy trading volume of 701343 shares. The company report on May 19, 2022 that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividends.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company’s Common Stock (par value $0.01 per share) for the second quarter of 2022. The Common Stock dividend is $1.59 per share and is payable July 15, 2022, to all Common Stockholders of Record as of June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $206.29, the shares rose to $211.32 and dropped to $205.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AVB points out that the company has recorded -11.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 775.23K shares, AVB reached to a volume of 701343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVB shares is $252.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for AvalonBay Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $285, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on AVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvalonBay Communities Inc. is set at 5.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

Trading performance analysis for AVB stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.96. With this latest performance, AVB shares dropped by -11.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.81 for AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 231.60, while it was recorded at 206.10 for the last single week of trading, and 235.82 for the last 200 days.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +30.90. AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AvalonBay Communities Inc. go to 2.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]

There are presently around $26,922 million, or 93.20% of AVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,760,053, which is approximately 1.746% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,592,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.08 billion in AVB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.04 billion in AVB stock with ownership of nearly 3.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AvalonBay Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 321 institutional holders increased their position in AvalonBay Communities Inc. [NYSE:AVB] by around 8,706,642 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 7,238,879 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 111,703,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,648,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVB stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,525,056 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,327,408 shares during the same period.