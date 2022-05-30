Babylon Holdings Limited [BBLN] Stock trading around $1.05 per share: What’s Next?

Babylon Holdings Limited [NYSE: BBLN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.01% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.87%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Babylon Extends Reach of U.S. Medicare Market, Caring for 19,000 More Medicare Beneficiaries through Participation in the NeueHealth Physicians Plus ACO, LLC DCE.

Babylon (NYSE: BBLN) today announced that the company is now participating in the Physicians Plus ACO, LLC Direct Contracting Entity (“DCE”) as part of the Center for Medicare Services Global Professional Direct Contracting Model (GPDC). The Babylon providers participating in the DCE care for 30,000 Medicare beneficiaries (effective Jan 1, 2022). Through participation in the DCE, Babylon providers are caring for an additional 19,000 California Medicare beneficiaries who will have access to Babylon’s digital-first healthcare services.

Over the last 12 months, BBLN stock dropped by -89.31%. The one-year Babylon Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.89. The average equity rating for BBLN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $416.30 million, with 441.35 million shares outstanding and 188.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 792.69K shares, BBLN stock reached a trading volume of 739888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Babylon Holdings Limited [BBLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBLN shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Babylon Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Babylon Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on BBLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Babylon Holdings Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

BBLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Babylon Holdings Limited [BBLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, BBLN shares dropped by -31.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.67 for Babylon Holdings Limited [BBLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4941, while it was recorded at 1.0012 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4369 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Babylon Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Babylon Holdings Limited [BBLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.59 and a Gross Margin at -7.99. Babylon Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -445.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -132.74.

Babylon Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

BBLN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Babylon Holdings Limited go to 4.97%.

Babylon Holdings Limited [BBLN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $107 million, or 32.10% of BBLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBLN stocks are: KINNEVIK AB (PUBL) with ownership of 54,942,568, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 44.15% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 35,410,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.18 million in BBLN stocks shares; and AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB, currently with $6.3 million in BBLN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Babylon Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Babylon Holdings Limited [NYSE:BBLN] by around 872,381 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,759,298 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 98,846,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,478,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBLN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 665,739 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,604,062 shares during the same period.