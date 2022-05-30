Avangrid Inc. [AGR] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $48

Avangrid Inc. [NYSE: AGR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.05%. The company report on May 26, 2022 that NYSEG and RG&E Announce “Reliable Energy New York” Plans.

Companies propose upgrading infrastructure and investing in smart technology to improve reliability and customer service.

Today, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E), subsidiaries of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), announced the companies have filed proposed changes to delivery rates with the New York State Public Service Commission (NYSPSC). The plans, titled “Reliable Energy New York: Investing in Our Future,” outline a proposal for each company that include infrastructure investments for a more resilient, sustainable and smart system, more resources to support customers and local communities, energy efficiency programs and investments to enable renewable energy, as well as economic development proposals that will help build cleaner, healthier communities. As inflation and other economic impacts affecting customers here in New York and across the country, the companies recognize the importance of balancing the critical investments our grid requires as well as the needs and expectations of our customers.

Over the last 12 months, AGR stock dropped by -8.66%. The one-year Avangrid Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.6. The average equity rating for AGR stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.52 billion, with 386.70 million shares outstanding and 70.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 810.74K shares, AGR stock reached a trading volume of 737701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avangrid Inc. [AGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGR shares is $45.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGR stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Avangrid Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Avangrid Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $47, while Mizuho kept a Underperform rating on AGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avangrid Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

AGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Avangrid Inc. [AGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, AGR shares gained by 6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.49 for Avangrid Inc. [AGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.45, while it was recorded at 48.15 for the last single week of trading, and 48.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avangrid Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avangrid Inc. [AGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.79 and a Gross Margin at +22.82. Avangrid Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83.

Avangrid Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AGR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avangrid Inc. go to 6.40%.

Avangrid Inc. [AGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,236 million, or 13.00% of AGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,367,079, which is approximately 1.912% of the company’s market cap and around 81.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,195,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.0 million in AGR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $246.75 million in AGR stock with ownership of nearly -4.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avangrid Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Avangrid Inc. [NYSE:AGR] by around 3,453,887 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 3,458,045 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 39,546,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,458,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,239,738 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 647,150 shares during the same period.