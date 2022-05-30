Audacy Inc. [AUD] Is Currently 6.10 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Audacy Inc. [NYSE: AUD] closed the trading session at $1.74 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.61, while the highest price level was $1.775. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Audacy Reports First Quarter Results.

First Quarter Net Revenues Increased 14% andAdjusted EBITDA Grew 152%.

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.30 percent and weekly performance of 8.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -33.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 577.99K shares, AUD reached to a volume of 725518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Audacy Inc. [AUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUD shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Audacy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Audacy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Audacy Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

AUD stock trade performance evaluation

Audacy Inc. [AUD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.75. With this latest performance, AUD shares dropped by -33.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.73 for Audacy Inc. [AUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5102, while it was recorded at 1.6340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8533 for the last 200 days.

Audacy Inc. [AUD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Audacy Inc. [AUD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.49 and a Gross Margin at +15.35. Audacy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.29.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.10.

Audacy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Audacy Inc. [AUD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $127 million, or 54.10% of AUD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUD stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 12,218,514, which is approximately 10.099% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,421,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.65 million in AUD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $10.44 million in AUD stock with ownership of nearly 4.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Audacy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Audacy Inc. [NYSE:AUD] by around 4,704,307 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 3,893,124 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 64,398,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,996,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUD stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 740,969 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,839,373 shares during the same period.