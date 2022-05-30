Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] fell -7.21% so far this year. What now?

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [NASDAQ: AY] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $33.35 during the day while it closed the day at $33.18.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc stock has also gained 0.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AY stock has declined by -1.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.37% and lost -7.21% year-on date.

The market cap for AY stock reached $3.75 billion, with 112.74 million shares outstanding and 63.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 582.23K shares, AY reached a trading volume of 361651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AY shares is $37.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AY stock. On January 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AY shares from 44 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

AY stock trade performance evaluation

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, AY shares gained by 6.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.86, while it was recorded at 33.06 for the last single week of trading, and 35.21 for the last 200 days.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.60 and a Gross Margin at +40.19. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc go to 49.50%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,515 million, or 46.90% of AY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AY stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 5,765,829, which is approximately -0.995% of the company’s market cap and around 43.61% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,963,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.7 million in AY stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $111.56 million in AY stock with ownership of nearly -2.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [NASDAQ:AY] by around 3,710,553 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 4,958,573 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 36,979,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,648,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AY stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 462,974 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 813,402 shares during the same period.