Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] moved up 2.87: Why It’s Important

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [NYSE: AJG] gained 2.87% or 4.62 points to close at $165.64 with a heavy trading volume of 715789 shares.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Menlo Park, California-based Valerie Frederickson & Company, Inc., dba Frederickson Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1995, Frederickson Partners is a human resources retained executive search and advisory firm, and a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion. The team recruits Chief Human Resources Officers, Chief People Officers, Chief Diversity Officers and other critical HR executives for leading technology, fintech, biotech, insurance, gaming and retail organizations. Frederickson Partners has locations in a dozen cities across the U.S., including San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and Nashville, and also serves global tech hubs London, Berlin, Paris, Mexico City, Bogota, Seoul and São Paulo. Founder Valerie Frederickson and her team will continue to operate under the direction of Scott Hamilton, Global Managing Director, Human Resources & Compensation Consulting, for Gallagher’s employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

It opened the trading session at $161.73, the shares rose to $165.65 and dropped to $161.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AJG points out that the company has recorded 1.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 969.36K shares, AJG reached to a volume of 715789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AJG shares is $187.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AJG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on AJG stock. On September 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AJG shares from 170 to 172.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is set at 4.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AJG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for AJG in the course of the last twelve months was 25.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for AJG stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.86. With this latest performance, AJG shares dropped by -7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AJG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.81 for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.73, while it was recorded at 160.09 for the last single week of trading, and 160.49 for the last 200 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.35 and a Gross Margin at +78.40. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AJG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. go to 10.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]

There are presently around $29,203 million, or 85.20% of AJG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AJG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,846,924, which is approximately 2.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,065,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 billion in AJG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.62 billion in AJG stock with ownership of nearly -0.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

372 institutional holders increased their position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [NYSE:AJG] by around 13,831,035 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 10,000,823 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 152,470,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,302,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AJG stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 717,022 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,537,334 shares during the same period.