Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] Revenue clocked in at $6.41 billion, down -17.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Amkor Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: AMKR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.79% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.09%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Amkor Technology Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 27, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 7, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, AMKR stock dropped by -2.61%. The one-year Amkor Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.42. The average equity rating for AMKR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.85 billion, with 244.40 million shares outstanding and 33.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 926.55K shares, AMKR stock reached a trading volume of 734351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMKR shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Amkor Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $28.50 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Amkor Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amkor Technology Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMKR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AMKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.09. With this latest performance, AMKR shares gained by 4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.12, while it was recorded at 19.45 for the last single week of trading, and 22.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amkor Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.48 and a Gross Margin at +19.97. Amkor Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.63.

Amkor Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

AMKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amkor Technology Inc. go to 21.44%.

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,935 million, or 39.80% of AMKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMKR stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 15,334,586, which is approximately -0.531% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,002,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $246.65 million in AMKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $243.82 million in AMKR stock with ownership of nearly 1.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amkor Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Amkor Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:AMKR] by around 6,164,805 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 6,681,015 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 81,304,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,150,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMKR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,117,350 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,044,225 shares during the same period.