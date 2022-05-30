Alkami Technology Inc. [ALKT] Is Currently 5.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alkami Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: ALKT] gained 5.44% or 0.73 points to close at $14.15 with a heavy trading volume of 368134 shares. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Alkami to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S. banks and credit unions, today announced that company leadership will present at the following investor conferences. Presenters will include Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Hill, Chief Financial Officer.

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 23, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $13.58, the shares rose to $14.27 and dropped to $13.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALKT points out that the company has recorded -48.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -53.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 396.54K shares, ALKT reached to a volume of 368134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alkami Technology Inc. [ALKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKT shares is $21.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Alkami Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Alkami Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkami Technology Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

Trading performance analysis for ALKT stock

Alkami Technology Inc. [ALKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.19. With this latest performance, ALKT shares gained by 9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.54 for Alkami Technology Inc. [ALKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.68, while it was recorded at 13.00 for the last single week of trading, and 20.05 for the last 200 days.

Alkami Technology Inc. [ALKT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alkami Technology Inc. [ALKT] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.20 and a Gross Margin at +55.08. Alkami Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.63.

Alkami Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alkami Technology Inc. [ALKT]

There are presently around $608 million, or 47.80% of ALKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALKT stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 18,729,806, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 5,094,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.09 million in ALKT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $40.21 million in ALKT stock with ownership of nearly 3.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alkami Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Alkami Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:ALKT] by around 3,754,855 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 5,571,601 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 33,620,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,946,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALKT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,599,646 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,455,239 shares during the same period.