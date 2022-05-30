Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] stock Reiterated by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $20

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKTS] gained 15.18% or 0.56 points to close at $4.25 with a heavy trading volume of 712006 shares. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Akoustis to Attend Multiple Conferences in June 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference June 1st .

Loop Capital Markets 3rd Annual Investor Conference June 2nd .

It opened the trading session at $3.78, the shares rose to $4.27 and dropped to $3.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AKTS points out that the company has recorded -36.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 522.56K shares, AKTS reached to a volume of 712006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKTS shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $12 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Akoustis Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.40, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on AKTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akoustis Technologies Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

Trading performance analysis for AKTS stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.49. With this latest performance, AKTS shares dropped by -9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.85 for Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 6.80 for the last 200 days.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -625.48 and a Gross Margin at -130.45. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.21.

Return on Total Capital for AKTS is now -45.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.40. Additionally, AKTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] managed to generate an average of -$258,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]

There are presently around $124 million, or 54.10% of AKTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,125,796, which is approximately 5.39% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; ELEMENTAL CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 2,554,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.86 million in AKTS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.8 million in AKTS stock with ownership of nearly -5.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akoustis Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKTS] by around 3,663,441 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 2,038,160 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 23,379,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,080,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKTS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 864,043 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 755,161 shares during the same period.