Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] Is Currently 9.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] gained 9.23% on the last trading session, reaching $8.52 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Aehr Test Systems to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on June 1, 2022.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that it will participate in the 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference taking place virtually on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Aehr Test President and CEO Gayn Erickson will be hosting virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

“I look forward to discussing our semiconductor wafer level and singulated die test and burn-in solutions and the markets they serve with investors,” said Mr. Erickson. “Aehr Test provides complete production solutions for improving yield and reliability of semiconductors, and devices such as silicon carbide semiconductors used in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, silicon photonics devices used in data centers and 5G infrastructure, and 2D/3D and other sensors used in mobile and wearable applications, which are expected to be significant revenue drivers for our products.”.

Aehr Test Systems represents 26.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $210.02 million with the latest information. AEHR stock price has been found in the range of $7.97 to $8.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 587.76K shares, AEHR reached a trading volume of 372928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEHR in the course of the last twelve months was 110.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.54. With this latest performance, AEHR shares gained by 5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 278.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 7.72 for the last single week of trading, and 13.46 for the last 200 days.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.19 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.21.

Return on Total Capital for AEHR is now -24.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.13. Additionally, AEHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] managed to generate an average of -$25,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]

There are presently around $92 million, or 40.20% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,588,198, which is approximately -14.083% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,410,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.02 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.29 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly 5.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 3,060,777 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 3,334,431 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,427,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,822,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 836,489 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,265,054 shares during the same period.