Adient plc [ADNT] fell -28.01% so far this year. What now?

Adient plc [NYSE: ADNT] gained 2.32% or 0.78 points to close at $34.47 with a heavy trading volume of 718822 shares. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Adient reports second quarter 2022 financial results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results.

Q2 GAAP net loss and EPS diluted of $(81)M and $(0.85), respectively; Q2 Adj.-EPS diluted of $(0.13).

It opened the trading session at $34.16, the shares rose to $34.80 and dropped to $34.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADNT points out that the company has recorded -23.42% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, ADNT reached to a volume of 718822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adient plc [ADNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADNT shares is $42.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Adient plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Adient plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $43, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on ADNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adient plc is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.06.

Trading performance analysis for ADNT stock

Adient plc [ADNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.39. With this latest performance, ADNT shares dropped by -1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for Adient plc [ADNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.67, while it was recorded at 32.46 for the last single week of trading, and 41.04 for the last 200 days.

Adient plc [ADNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adient plc [ADNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.27 and a Gross Margin at +6.05. Adient plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Total Capital for ADNT is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adient plc [ADNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.56. Additionally, ADNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Adient plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Adient plc [ADNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adient plc go to 28.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adient plc [ADNT]

There are presently around $3,219 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADNT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,214,341, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 11,562,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $398.57 million in ADNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $370.49 million in ADNT stock with ownership of nearly 1.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adient plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Adient plc [NYSE:ADNT] by around 12,938,091 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 9,265,871 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 71,182,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,386,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADNT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,834,659 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,535,888 shares during the same period.