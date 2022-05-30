360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] is -36.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ: QFIN] gained 0.69% or 0.1 points to close at $14.60 with a heavy trading volume of 716267 shares. The company report on May 24, 2022 that 360 DigiTech Announces First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $14.57, the shares rose to $14.65 and dropped to $14.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QFIN points out that the company has recorded -37.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, QFIN reached to a volume of 716267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QFIN shares is $25.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QFIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for 360 DigiTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for 360 DigiTech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 360 DigiTech Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for QFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for QFIN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.34. With this latest performance, QFIN shares gained by 1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.52, while it was recorded at 13.91 for the last single week of trading, and 19.35 for the last 200 days.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.79 and a Gross Margin at +84.04. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.95.

360 DigiTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]

There are presently around $1,330 million, or 68.50% of QFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QFIN stocks are: FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. with ownership of 11,716,317, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.59% of the total institutional ownership; ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 10,956,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.97 million in QFIN stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $143.22 million in QFIN stock with ownership of nearly 20.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 360 DigiTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in 360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ:QFIN] by around 13,956,742 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 9,125,828 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 68,024,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,107,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QFIN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 284,877 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,081,297 shares during the same period.