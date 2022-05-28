why Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $326.12

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ: ISRG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.37%. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Intuitive Announces First Quarter Earnings.

Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. All prior year per-share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect a three-for-one stock split.

Over the last 12 months, ISRG stock dropped by -19.71%. The one-year Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.53. The average equity rating for ISRG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.81 billion, with 358.40 million shares outstanding and 357.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, ISRG stock reached a trading volume of 2559150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISRG shares is $326.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $340, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ISRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Surgical Inc. is set at 10.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISRG in the course of the last twelve months was 55.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

ISRG Stock Performance Analysis:

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, ISRG shares dropped by -5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.35 for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 259.14, while it was recorded at 220.99 for the last single week of trading, and 310.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intuitive Surgical Inc. Fundamentals:

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

ISRG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. go to 9.70%.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67,534 million, or 86.80% of ISRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,519,307, which is approximately 1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,660,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.95 billion in ISRG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.55 billion in ISRG stock with ownership of nearly 0.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

728 institutional holders increased their position in Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ:ISRG] by around 18,459,295 shares. Additionally, 688 investors decreased positions by around 18,387,014 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 265,588,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,435,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISRG stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,907,681 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 2,650,815 shares during the same period.