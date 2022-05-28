Wall Street Analyst Upgrade DLocal Limited [DLO]. What else is Wall St. saying

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] closed the trading session at $29.06 on 05/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.19, while the highest price level was $29.88. The company report on May 17, 2022 that dLocal Limited Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results.

First Quarter 2022US$2.1 billion Total Payment Volume, up 127% year-over-yearRevenues of US$87.5 million, up 117% year-over-year190% Net Revenue Retention Rate38% Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.58 percent and weekly performance of 22.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, DLO reached to a volume of 3339370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DLocal Limited [DLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $37.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for DLocal Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for DLocal Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $69 to $44, while UBS kept a Buy rating on DLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

DLO stock trade performance evaluation

DLocal Limited [DLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.67. With this latest performance, DLO shares gained by 22.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.69% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.75 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.28, while it was recorded at 25.44 for the last single week of trading, and 38.81 for the last 200 days.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DLocal Limited [DLO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLocal Limited go to 45.50%.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,824 million, or 84.50% of DLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLO stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 57,310,939, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.38% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,903,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.99 million in DLO stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $220.47 million in DLO stock with ownership of nearly 13.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in DLocal Limited [NASDAQ:DLO] by around 13,022,848 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 14,116,686 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 104,452,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,591,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,005,488 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,169,226 shares during the same period.