Wall Street Analyst Resumed Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ: GLNG] plunged by -$0.45 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $25.70 during the day while it closed the day at $24.30. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Interim results for the period ended March 31, 2022.

Golar LNG Limited (“Golar” or “the Company”) reports Q1 2022 (“Q1”) Net income of $345.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $93.4 million for the quarter inclusive of FLNG Hilli, Golar Arctic and Golar Tundra but excluding the 8 TFDE vessels and management companies sold to Cool Company Ltd. (“CoolCo”). .

Golar LNG Limited stock has also gained 1.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GLNG stock has inclined by 42.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 91.04% and gained 96.13% year-on date.

The market cap for GLNG stock reached $2.66 billion, with 108.22 million shares outstanding and 90.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, GLNG reached a trading volume of 3590563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLNG shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Golar LNG Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $14 to $19.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Golar LNG Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golar LNG Limited is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLNG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

GLNG stock trade performance evaluation

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, GLNG shares gained by 5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.69 for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.54, while it was recorded at 24.23 for the last single week of trading, and 15.83 for the last 200 days.

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.16 and a Gross Margin at +47.53. Golar LNG Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.33.

Golar LNG Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Golar LNG Limited go to 4.00%.

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,670 million, or 74.50% of GLNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLNG stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 11,575,568, which is approximately -1.463% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 6,800,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.25 million in GLNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $123.99 million in GLNG stock with ownership of nearly -1.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golar LNG Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ:GLNG] by around 12,752,702 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 6,358,196 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 49,595,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,706,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLNG stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,443,483 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,287,177 shares during the same period.