Vontier Corporation [VNT] Stock trading around $27.31 per share: What’s Next?

Vontier Corporation [NYSE: VNT] jumped around 0.61 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $27.31 at the close of the session, up 2.28%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Vontier Declares Regular Dividend.

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT), a global industrial technology company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share payable on June 23, 2022, to stockholders of record on June 2, 2022. Although Vontier expects to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, any subsequent declaration of dividends, including the amount, the record dates and the payment dates for any such future dividend payments, is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Vontier Corporation stock is now -11.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNT Stock saw the intraday high of $27.75 and lowest of $27.095 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.08, which means current price is +24.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, VNT reached a trading volume of 2484667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vontier Corporation [VNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNT shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vontier Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Vontier Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on VNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vontier Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has VNT stock performed recently?

Vontier Corporation [VNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, VNT shares gained by 6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for Vontier Corporation [VNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.83, while it was recorded at 27.55 for the last single week of trading, and 29.89 for the last 200 days.

Vontier Corporation [VNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vontier Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Vontier Corporation [VNT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vontier Corporation go to 5.70%.

Insider trade positions for Vontier Corporation [VNT]

There are presently around $4,108 million, or 96.80% of VNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,546,896, which is approximately -2.149% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,668,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $400.6 million in VNT stocks shares; and PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $183.72 million in VNT stock with ownership of nearly 0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vontier Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Vontier Corporation [NYSE:VNT] by around 25,954,896 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 30,069,487 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 94,381,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,405,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,609,616 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 16,349,781 shares during the same period.