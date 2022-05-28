Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] is -89.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Statera Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: STAB] closed the trading session at $0.24 on 05/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2202, while the highest price level was $0.265. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Statera Biopharma Receives Notification Letter from Nasdaq Regarding Form 10-Q Filing.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Statera Biopharma (Nasdaq: STAB), a biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 18, 2022 indicating that, because the Company was delinquent in filing its quarterly report on Form 10-Q on May 15, 2022 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company had not complied with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing.

Statera is searching to identify a new independent registered public accounting firm. The Company will disclose the engagement of the new firm in accordance with SEC rules and regulations once the process has been completed. The Company recently restructured to reduce cash burn and conserve resources. The Company is also working to complete the previously announced transactions with Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. and Immune Therapeutics, Inc. to out-license certain assets. In addition, the Company has the potential to reinvirogate its pipeline with certain assets from Lay Sciences, Inc. as previously announced.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -89.48 percent and weekly performance of -4.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -93.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -67.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.46M shares, STAB reached to a volume of 3053327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Statera Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

STAB stock trade performance evaluation

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, STAB shares gained by 15.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3006, while it was recorded at 0.2446 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8914 for the last 200 days.

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2057.00 and a Gross Margin at +67.16. Statera Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2346.46.

Statera Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.30% of STAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 389,110, which is approximately -6.769% of the company’s market cap and around 18.75% of the total institutional ownership; EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 333,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81000.0 in STAB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $42000.0 in STAB stock with ownership of nearly -16.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Statera Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Statera Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:STAB] by around 1,033,281 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 938,424 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 152,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,124,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAB stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 667,384 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 557,664 shares during the same period.