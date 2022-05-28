Raymond James lifts OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] price plunged by -2.54 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on May 25, 2022 that InteliSwab® COVID-19 Rapid Test Selected by Federal Government for Nationwide School Testing.

The rapid at-home COVID-19 test is authorized for ages 2 and up.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a global leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic testing and sample collection technologies, announced today that its InteliSwab® COVID-19 Rapid Test has been selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to be distributed to schools nationwide. The HHS program provides school districts with at-home COVID-19 test kits to be sent home with students, teachers and staff to help keep the nation’s schools safe as the pandemic continues. Tests provided under this program will be funded as part of OraSure’s procurement contract from the Defense Logistics Agency.

A sum of 3601097 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 531.14K shares. OraSure Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $4.40 and dropped to a low of $4.00 until finishing in the latest session at $4.22.

The one-year OSUR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.48. The average equity rating for OSUR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSUR shares is $8.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for OraSure Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for OraSure Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on OSUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OraSure Technologies Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

OSUR Stock Performance Analysis:

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.57. With this latest performance, OSUR shares dropped by -30.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.08 for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.27, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 8.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OraSure Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

OraSure Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

OSUR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OraSure Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $298 million, or 99.50% of OSUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSUR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,613,363, which is approximately -2.019% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 5,642,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.81 million in OSUR stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $21.62 million in OSUR stock with ownership of nearly 5.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR] by around 7,024,024 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 3,736,023 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 59,919,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,679,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSUR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,785,518 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,734,080 shares during the same period.