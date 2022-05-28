Mastercard Incorporated [MA] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $460

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] gained 1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $349.89 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Mastercard launches cyber security “Experience Centre” at Global Intelligence and Cyber Centre of Excellence in Vancouver.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Collaborative space to facilitate tech ecosystem innovation, showcase latest advancements .

Today, Mastercard unveiled the ” Experience Centre” at its Global Intelligence and Cyber Centre of Excellence (“Centre of Excellence”) in Vancouver, BC, where local, national and international tech communities are invited to collaborate on cyber security innovation. The Experience Centre also features emerging Mastercard products and solutions that are already securing digital payments on a global scale, including those developed locally in Vancouver.

Mastercard Incorporated represents 977.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $336.31 billion with the latest information. MA stock price has been found in the range of $346.01 to $353.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 2814014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $432.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $360 to $357. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $448, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on MA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 12.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 44.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MA stock

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, MA shares dropped by -3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 350.11, while it was recorded at 343.99 for the last single week of trading, and 351.83 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.94. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 126.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.38.

Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 23.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

There are presently around $258,494 million, or 78.10% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,021,301, which is approximately 8.365% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,371,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.87 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.21 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly -1.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,248 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 42,753,183 shares. Additionally, 1,188 investors decreased positions by around 46,548,871 shares, while 341 investors held positions by with 649,485,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 738,787,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,916,631 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 6,393,108 shares during the same period.