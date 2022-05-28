Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] fell -33.28% so far this year. What now?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: INVZ] price surged by 4.96 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Innoviz Bolsters Sales Leadership with New Management Team Appointments.

Names Tali Chen as Chief Business Officer.

Appoints Scott Craig as Country Manager, U.S. and Brijesh Shukla as Country Manager, Japan.

A sum of 2745775 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.80M shares. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares reached a high of $4.39 and dropped to a low of $3.93 until finishing in the latest session at $4.23.

The one-year INVZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.12. The average equity rating for INVZ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on INVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 106.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75.

INVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, INVZ shares gained by 25.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.04 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 5.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Innoviz Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2884.25 and a Gross Margin at -91.88. Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2809.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.30.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.40 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $217 million, or 38.50% of INVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: ANTARA CAPITAL LP with ownership of 10,645,397, which is approximately 57.243% of the company’s market cap and around 7.53% of the total institutional ownership; MAGMA VENTURE PARTNERS GENERAL PARTNER LTD., holding 9,466,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.04 million in INVZ stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $15.23 million in INVZ stock with ownership of nearly 276.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:INVZ] by around 10,301,186 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 6,363,152 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 34,552,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,216,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVZ stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,152,750 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,014,395 shares during the same period.