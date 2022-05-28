Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] Revenue clocked in at $9.40 million, down -68.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.20 at the close of the session, up 37.00%. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Guardion Health Sciences Announces New Viactiv Omega Boost Gel Bites Now Available for Purchase on Amazon.

Consumers May Now Purchase Viactiv Omega Boost 1,200 mg Omega-3 Gel Bites Directly from Amazon.

Viactiv Omega Boost Gel Bites Provide 10x More Omega-3 Than the Leading Fish Oil Gummy, Without the Fishy Taste and Sugar Associated with Other Omega-3 Products .

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stock is now -68.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GHSI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.257 and lowest of $0.1802 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.98, which means current price is +47.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, GHSI reached a trading volume of 140742352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GHSI shares is $0.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GHSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has GHSI stock performed recently?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.61. With this latest performance, GHSI shares gained by 7.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2010, while it was recorded at 0.1619 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7222 for the last 200 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -144.94 and a Gross Margin at +41.74. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.52.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Insider trade positions for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.70% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 2,226,242, which is approximately 795.18% of the company’s market cap and around 1.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,076,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in GHSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.11 million in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly -0.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 2,366,688 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 149,007 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,194,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,710,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 163,184 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 87,020 shares during the same period.