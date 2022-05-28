For Duke Energy Corporation [DUK], Analyst sees a rise to $125. What next?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] traded at a high on 05/26/22, posting a 0.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $113.23. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, BYU-Hawaii complete campuswide renewable energy system.

Solar-plus-storage solution reduces university’s environmental impact, dependence on Hawaii grid.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions and Brigham Young University-Hawaii today announced completion of a campuswide renewable energy system that includes rooftop solar, carport solar and battery energy storage.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2717245 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Duke Energy Corporation stands at 1.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.25%.

The market cap for DUK stock reached $86.48 billion, with 770.00 million shares outstanding and 769.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 2717245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $115.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $108 to $110, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84.

How has DUK stock performed recently?

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.65 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.30, while it was recorded at 111.85 for the last single week of trading, and 104.56 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.94%.

Insider trade positions for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

There are presently around $55,077 million, or 63.60% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,521,533, which is approximately 2.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,982,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.77 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.84 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly 8.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 979 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 25,130,743 shares. Additionally, 686 investors decreased positions by around 22,840,913 shares, while 273 investors held positions by with 438,444,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 486,416,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,558,313 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,388,373 shares during the same period.