DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] Is Currently 0.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DOCN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.44% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.88%. The company report on May 24, 2022 that DigitalOcean Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced that its board of directors has approved a new plan for the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $300 million of its common stock. This plan is in addition to the $300 million program that was announced in February 2022 and completed in May 2022.

“We are committed to delivering 30%+ revenue growth with robust free cash flow coupled with an efficient capital structure to deliver compelling returns for our investors,” said Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean. “This announcement demonstrates the confidence we have in our ability to generate free cash flow while still maintaining a strong balance sheet to support our commitment to invest in our organic and inorganic growth.”.

Over the last 12 months, DOCN stock rose by 7.59%. The one-year DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.64. The average equity rating for DOCN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.64 billion, with 108.10 million shares outstanding and 76.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, DOCN stock reached a trading volume of 3769343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCN shares is $58.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DOCN shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is set at 4.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.94.

DOCN Stock Performance Analysis:

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.88. With this latest performance, DOCN shares gained by 11.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.30 for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.56, while it was recorded at 43.87 for the last single week of trading, and 68.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.24 and a Gross Margin at +60.19. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.54.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.40 and a Current Ratio set at 30.40.

DOCN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. go to 58.70%.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,888 million, or 52.90% of DOCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCN stocks are: IA VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 7,404,482, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; IA VENTURE STRATEGIES FUND II, LP, holding 7,404,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $340.01 million in DOCN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $208.07 million in DOCN stock with ownership of nearly 0.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DOCN] by around 18,245,800 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 13,986,545 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 30,658,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,890,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,469,037 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 6,968,709 shares during the same period.