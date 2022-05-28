Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] Revenue clocked in at $618.69 million, up 6.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [NYSE: DO] gained 5.42% or 0.41 points to close at $7.97 with a heavy trading volume of 4911173 shares. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Diamond Offshore Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) today reported the following results for the first quarter of 2022:.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, DO reached to a volume of 4911173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for DO stock

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.88.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO]. The present Moving Average recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO]

There are presently around $379 million, or 40.07% of DO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DO stocks are: LASRY MARC with ownership of 12,537,317, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.42% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 8,229,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.59 million in DO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $51.67 million in DO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [NYSE:DO] by around 46,940,851 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 6,961 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 664,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,612,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DO stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,940,712 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6,961 shares during the same period.