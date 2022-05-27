why Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.78

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] gained 0.32% on the last trading session, reaching $21.75 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce the voting results from our annual meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2022. A total of 69,579,996 common shares representing 42.75% of Vermilion’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting.

The vote on each matter was conducted by ballot. The manner in which the proxies were voted or ballots cast, as applicable, in respect of each matter is set out below.

Vermilion Energy Inc. represents 162.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.62 billion with the latest information. VET stock price has been found in the range of $21.47 to $22.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, VET reached a trading volume of 2667402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VET shares is $25.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VET stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for VET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for VET stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.65. With this latest performance, VET shares gained by 9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 183.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.67 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.73, while it was recorded at 20.60 for the last single week of trading, and 14.25 for the last 200 days.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.00 and a Gross Margin at +38.62. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.94.

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 20.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]

There are presently around $958 million, or 31.01% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,114,553, which is approximately 4.277% of the company’s market cap and around 1.93% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, holding 2,250,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.8 million in VET stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $48.12 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly 3.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 10,543,229 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 7,922,982 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 25,730,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,196,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,150,884 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 974,147 shares during the same period.