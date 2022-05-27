why PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $46.33

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PMVP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.84%. The company report on May 26, 2022 that PMV Pharmaceuticals Announces Initial PC14586 Phase 1 Clinical Data to be Presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Preliminary results represent the first clinical evidence of targeting a p53 Y220C mutation .

ASCO abstract highlights 3/10 (30%) partial responses in patients treated in higher dose cohorts and activity observed in multiple tumor types.

Over the last 12 months, PMVP stock dropped by -62.26%. The one-year PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.49. The average equity rating for PMVP stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $593.92 million, with 45.47 million shares outstanding and 39.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 921.28K shares, PMVP stock reached a trading volume of 2243929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PMVP shares is $46.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PMVP stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $35 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29.

PMVP Stock Performance Analysis:

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.84. With this latest performance, PMVP shares dropped by -16.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PMVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.43 for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.95, while it was recorded at 13.92 for the last single week of trading, and 21.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.70 and a Current Ratio set at 24.70.

PMVP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PMVP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 23.10%.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $722 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PMVP stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 6,855,423, which is approximately -6.48% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,389,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.45 million in PMVP stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $50.69 million in PMVP stock with ownership of nearly 29.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PMVP] by around 12,163,728 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,501,076 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 38,471,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,136,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PMVP stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,312,294 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 704,432 shares during the same period.