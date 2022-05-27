why GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.21

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.77 at the close of the session, up 14.54%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that GoHealth Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

GoHealth Inc. stock is now -79.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOCO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.799 and lowest of $0.6351 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.91, which means current price is +33.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, GOCO reached a trading volume of 3299449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOCO shares is $1.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOCO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $10 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOCO shares from 6 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has GOCO stock performed recently?

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.70. With this latest performance, GOCO shares gained by 5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9512, while it was recorded at 0.6832 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1159 for the last 200 days.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.68 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.07.

GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]

There are presently around $58 million, or 71.90% of GOCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOCO stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 40,682,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 6,222,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.21 million in GOCO stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.47 million in GOCO stock with ownership of nearly 164.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:GOCO] by around 19,687,218 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 21,874,174 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 43,849,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,410,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOCO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,707,175 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 8,186,630 shares during the same period.