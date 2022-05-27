why Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.67

Elevation Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ELEV] jumped around 0.42 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.94 at the close of the session, up 11.93%. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Elevation Oncology Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to Seribantumab for the Tumor-Agnostic Treatment of Solid Tumors Harboring NRG1 Gene Fusions.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to seribantumab for the tumor-agnostic treatment of advanced solid tumors that harbor NRG1 gene fusions. Seribantumab is currently being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 2 CRESTONE study, for which initial data will be presented in an oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

“There are currently no approved therapies that specifically target NRG1 fusions, and therefore, receipt of Fast Track designation in a tumor-agnostic setting is a significant step in addressing this unmet need,” said Shawn M. Leland, PharmD, RPh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology. “NRG1 fusions are a type of genomic alteration that causes unregulated cell growth and proliferation in a variety of solid tumors, and we look forward to working closely with the FDA as we continue exploring the potential of seribantumab to improve outcomes for patients whose tumor harbors this unique oncogenic driver.”.

Elevation Oncology Inc. stock is now -34.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ELEV Stock saw the intraday high of $4.6099 and lowest of $3.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.22, which means current price is +73.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 43.42K shares, ELEV reached a trading volume of 29105137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELEV shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Elevation Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elevation Oncology Inc. is set at 0.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44.

How has ELEV stock performed recently?

Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.96. With this latest performance, ELEV shares gained by 61.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.03% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.33 for Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.81.

Elevation Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.90.

Insider trade positions for Elevation Oncology Inc. [ELEV]

There are presently around $66 million, or 94.20% of ELEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELEV stocks are: AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,834,910, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.32% of the total institutional ownership; VENBIO PARTNERS LLC, holding 2,608,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.18 million in ELEV stocks shares; and QIMING U.S. VENTURES MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.34 million in ELEV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elevation Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Elevation Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ELEV] by around 972,650 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 562,498 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 17,177,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,712,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELEV stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,452 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 107,441 shares during the same period.