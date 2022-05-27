Wall Street Analyst Upgrade International Game Technology PLC [IGT]. What else is Wall St. saying

International Game Technology PLC [NYSE: IGT] closed the trading session at $21.03 on 05/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.00, while the highest price level was $21.34. The company report on May 25, 2022 that IGT Elevates Entertainment at Harrington Raceway and Casino via Multi-Product Systems Agreement.

Delaware casino upgrades IGT ADVANTAGE™ deployment and introduces range of IGT content, convenience and bonusing systems.

International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it recently signed a multi-product systems technology agreement with Harrington Raceway and Casino. The comprehensive, multi-year systems deal will enable Harrington Raceway and Casino to further optimize its gaming floor, reward players and elevate excitement through a variety of IGT solutions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.26 percent and weekly performance of 3.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, IGT reached to a volume of 3662153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Game Technology PLC [IGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IGT shares is $35.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for International Game Technology PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for International Game Technology PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $33, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on IGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Game Technology PLC is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for IGT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

IGT stock trade performance evaluation

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, IGT shares dropped by -1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.50 for International Game Technology PLC [IGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.71, while it was recorded at 20.30 for the last single week of trading, and 25.45 for the last 200 days.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

International Game Technology PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Game Technology PLC [IGT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Game Technology PLC go to 30.18%.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,846 million, or 47.40% of IGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,641,170, which is approximately -12.464% of the company’s market cap and around 52.02% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 7,433,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.93 million in IGT stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $134.38 million in IGT stock with ownership of nearly 36.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Game Technology PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in International Game Technology PLC [NYSE:IGT] by around 14,782,622 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 13,606,859 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 63,118,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,507,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 779,438 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,794,397 shares during the same period.