Wall Street Analyst Initiated Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Agree Realty Corporation [NYSE: ADC] price plunged by -3.62 percent to reach at -$2.57. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Agree Realty Announces Pricing of Forward Common Stock Offering.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $68.65 per share in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about May 31, 2022.

Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A sum of 3281266 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 704.93K shares. Agree Realty Corporation shares reached a high of $69.12 and dropped to a low of $68.20 until finishing in the latest session at $68.36.

The one-year ADC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.52. The average equity rating for ADC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADC shares is $76.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Agree Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Agree Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ADC stock. On December 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ADC shares from 85 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agree Realty Corporation is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.69.

ADC Stock Performance Analysis:

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, ADC shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.94, while it was recorded at 69.27 for the last single week of trading, and 68.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agree Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.19 and a Gross Margin at +59.69. Agree Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68.

ADC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agree Realty Corporation go to 1.99%.

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,360 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,921,086, which is approximately 1.854% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,456,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $783.19 million in ADC stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $410.14 million in ADC stock with ownership of nearly 4.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

181 institutional holders increased their position in Agree Realty Corporation [NYSE:ADC] by around 6,592,556 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 4,696,087 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 67,114,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,403,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,467,162 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,199,645 shares during the same period.