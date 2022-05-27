Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] gained 0.61% or 0.1 points to close at $16.48 with a heavy trading volume of 2583468 shares. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Liberty Energy and Seismos partner up to provide real-time stimulation QC.

– SEISMOS INC, leader in advanced acoustic sensing and non-invasive monitoring systems, announced today a partnership with Liberty Energy to expand the toolset for real-time quality control of stimulation performance. Liberty and Seismos will focus on maximizing value to E&P operators by offering the Seismos-MWF™ (Measurements While Fracturing) QC and analytics system alongside Liberty’s completion services.

“Seismos-MWF can provide a cost-effective measurement of stimulation quality in each stage and well” Dr. Mike Mayerhofer.

It opened the trading session at $16.71, the shares rose to $17.16 and dropped to $16.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LBRT points out that the company has recorded 65.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -93.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, LBRT reached to a volume of 2583468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $20.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on LBRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for LBRT stock

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.05. With this latest performance, LBRT shares dropped by -0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.02 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.65, while it was recorded at 16.02 for the last single week of trading, and 12.64 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.58 and a Gross Margin at -1.70. Liberty Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.97.

Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 15.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]

There are presently around $2,024 million, or 70.70% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,557,136, which is approximately -0.215% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 12,819,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.98 million in LBRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $179.1 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 14,170,561 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 5,238,916 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 104,149,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,559,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,381,948 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,901,649 shares during the same period.