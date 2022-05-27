Venator Materials PLC [VNTR] moved up 12.50: Why It’s Important

Venator Materials PLC [NYSE: VNTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.67%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Venator Announces First Quarter 2022 Results; Successful Selling Price Initiatives Mitigate Inflationary Costs.

Over the last 12 months, VNTR stock dropped by -55.19%. The one-year Venator Materials PLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.24. The average equity rating for VNTR stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $230.45 million, with 107.60 million shares outstanding and 54.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 282.42K shares, VNTR stock reached a trading volume of 10595233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Venator Materials PLC [VNTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNTR shares is $3.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Venator Materials PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Venator Materials PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Venator Materials PLC is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

VNTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Venator Materials PLC [VNTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.67. With this latest performance, VNTR shares gained by 14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.20 for Venator Materials PLC [VNTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8700, while it was recorded at 1.9200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Venator Materials PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Venator Materials PLC [VNTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.67 and a Gross Margin at +8.68. Venator Materials PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.26.

Venator Materials PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

VNTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Venator Materials PLC go to 30.10%.

Venator Materials PLC [VNTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51 million, or 24.50% of VNTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNTR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 8,519,540, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 48.99% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 4,484,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.61 million in VNTR stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $3.1 million in VNTR stock with ownership of nearly -35.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Venator Materials PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Venator Materials PLC [NYSE:VNTR] by around 1,321,897 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 5,303,941 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 19,762,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,388,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNTR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 391,731 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,157,563 shares during the same period.