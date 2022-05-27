Truist lifts Marriott International Inc. [MAR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.43%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH THE RED SEA DEVELOPMENT COMPANY TO BRING THE FIRST RITZ-CARLTON RESERVE TO THE MIDDLE EAST.

Part of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea destination, this Private Sanctuary will Deliver Transformative and Immersive Guest Experiences.

Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with The Red Sea Development Company to debut its distinguished Ritz-Carlton Reserve brand off the west coast of Saudi Arabia. Slated to debut in 2023, Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is expected to form part of the eagerly anticipated Red Sea destination and offer a highly personalized leisure experience that blends intuitive and heartfelt service with stunning natural beauty and indigenous design. Nujuma will be the first property from the brand in the Middle East and joins an exclusive collection of only five Ritz-Carlton Reserves worldwide.

Over the last 12 months, MAR stock rose by 16.68%. The one-year Marriott International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.9. The average equity rating for MAR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.31 billion, with 328.30 million shares outstanding and 266.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, MAR stock reached a trading volume of 3686671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $180.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $163 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $192 to $208, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MAR stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 150 to 164.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 7.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.43. With this latest performance, MAR shares dropped by -5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.38 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.36, while it was recorded at 159.11 for the last single week of trading, and 159.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marriott International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +18.63. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 119.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.37.

Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,597 million, or 61.90% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,483,503, which is approximately 2.517% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,956,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in MAR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.36 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly 29.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 543 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 17,900,694 shares. Additionally, 440 investors decreased positions by around 18,386,707 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 161,748,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,035,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,074,520 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,409,955 shares during the same period.