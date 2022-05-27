The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] fell -13.75% so far this year. What now?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] gained 3.17% on the last trading session, reaching $172.95 price per share at the time. The company report on May 26, 2022 that PNC’S HEAD OF RETAIL BANKING AND CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER KAREN LARRIMER TO RETIRE.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Alex Overstrom to assume head of Retail Banking role.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) announced today that Karen Larrimer, head of Retail Banking and chief customer officer, has elected to retire after more than 27 years of service and leadership to the bank. Larrimer will remain as the bank’s chief customer officer through 2022, as she transitions out of her role as head of Retail Banking, effective July 1. Alex Overstrom, PNC’s current head of Small Business and deputy head of Retail Banking, will assume responsibility for leading PNC’s Retail Banking line of business.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. represents 420.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $70.96 billion with the latest information. PNC stock price has been found in the range of $168.47 to $174.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 2645279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $207.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $209, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on PNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 137.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.18.

Trading performance analysis for PNC stock

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.76. With this latest performance, PNC shares gained by 1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.28, while it was recorded at 164.40 for the last single week of trading, and 194.40 for the last 200 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.94. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to -3.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

There are presently around $57,162 million, or 83.60% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,277,399, which is approximately 0.946% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,563,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.12 billion in PNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.29 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly -0.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 705 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 17,253,337 shares. Additionally, 633 investors decreased positions by around 27,582,233 shares, while 290 investors held positions by with 296,163,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,999,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,181,255 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 528,131 shares during the same period.