The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain 2.40% so far this year. What now?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] traded at a high on 05/26/22, posting a 1.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $70.70. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Retention Roadblocks: The Hartford’s New Study Shows Employers And U.S. Workers Disagree On Many Workplace Issues, Contributing To Turnover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Fifty-nine percent of U.S. workers believe it would be easy to find a new job and many are taking steps to leave.

Seventy percent of employers believe employees underutilize the services, benefits, and programs they make available, presenting an opportunity for more benefits education.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2619409 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at 2.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.85%.

The market cap for HIG stock reached $23.48 billion, with 332.30 million shares outstanding and 327.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, HIG reached a trading volume of 2619409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $84.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on HIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.38.

How has HIG stock performed recently?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.83. With this latest performance, HIG shares gained by 1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.68 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.45, while it was recorded at 68.98 for the last single week of trading, and 70.34 for the last 200 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.38.

Earnings analysis for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 11.48%.

Insider trade positions for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

There are presently around $21,235 million, or 94.10% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,816,002, which is approximately 0.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,778,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in HIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.47 billion in HIG stock with ownership of nearly -3.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 12,868,070 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 19,146,486 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 272,001,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,015,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,082,942 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,677,952 shares during the same period.