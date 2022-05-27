TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP] is -58.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [NASDAQ: TCBP] jumped around 0.23 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.87 at the close of the session, up 36.99%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Kuick Research Recognizes TC BioPharm as a Key Player in the Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapy Market.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, TCBP reached a trading volume of 17765389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has TCBP stock performed recently?

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.13 for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2506, while it was recorded at 0.9164 for the last single week of trading.

TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -349.03. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -275.84.

Insider trade positions for TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 16.46% of TCBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCBP stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 184,757, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.97% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 22,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in TCBP stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $13000.0 in TCBP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [NASDAQ:TCBP] by around 279,073 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCBP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 279,073 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.