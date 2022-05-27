Stifel slashes price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] – find out why.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: IOVA] jumped around 0.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.12 at the close of the session, up 2.30%. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Iovance Biotherapeutics Announces Positive Clinical Data for Lifileucel in Advanced Melanoma.

Positive Results in Advanced Melanoma Patients, Including a 29% Objective Response Rate (ORR) in Cohort 4 of the C-144-01 Study.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is now -20.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IOVA Stock saw the intraday high of $15.63 and lowest of $14.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.00, which means current price is +26.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, IOVA reached a trading volume of 2796866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $35.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on IOVA stock. On May 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for IOVA shares from 35 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 1.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

How has IOVA stock performed recently?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, IOVA shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.70 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.84, while it was recorded at 14.94 for the last single week of trading, and 18.99 for the last 200 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]

There are presently around $2,304 million, or 98.74% of IOVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,341,653, which is approximately 1.179% of the company’s market cap and around 0.44% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 12,201,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.34 million in IOVA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $166.85 million in IOVA stock with ownership of nearly 17.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:IOVA] by around 22,363,224 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 22,416,928 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 111,089,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,869,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IOVA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,093,435 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 6,675,732 shares during the same period.