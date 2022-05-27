Scotiabank lifts Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] slipped around -2.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $95.84 at the close of the session, down -2.49%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Nutrien Announces Intention to Build World’s Largest Clean Ammonia Production Facility.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Evaluating existing Geismar, Louisiana site to produce 1.2 million tonnes of clean ammonia annually.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it is evaluating Geismar, LA as the site to build the world’s largest clean ammonia facility. Building on the company’s expertise in low-carbon ammonia production, clean ammonia will be manufactured using innovative technology to achieve at least a 90 percent reduction in CO2 emissions. The project will proceed to the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase, with a final investment decision expected to follow in 2023. If approved, construction of the approximately US$2 billion facility would begin in 2024 with full production expected by 2027.

Nutrien Ltd. stock is now 27.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTR Stock saw the intraday high of $98.06 and lowest of $95.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 117.25, which means current price is +42.56% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, NTR reached a trading volume of 2866549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $116.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $87 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $79, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 4.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 54.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has NTR stock performed recently?

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.45. With this latest performance, NTR shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.68 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.01, while it was recorded at 98.39 for the last single week of trading, and 79.00 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42.

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to 33.00%.

Insider trade positions for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

There are presently around $34,472 million, or 67.89% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 30,332,864, which is approximately -1.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,370,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.81 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 51,593,975 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 55,817,845 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 243,308,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,719,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,123,201 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,226,523 shares during the same period.