SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] Stock trading around $63.36 per share: What’s Next?

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SAIL] price plunged by -0.22 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on May 26, 2022 that SailPoint Achieves FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Designation for its SaaS Identity Security Offerings.

The designation is an important step toward SailPoint being able to deliver multi-tenant SaaS identity security to federal government agency customers.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced it has achieved the “In Process” designation for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its SaaS identity security platform. The FedRAMP “In Process” designation indicates that SailPoint plans to achieve a FedRAMP Authorized product within 12 months of the “In Process” date.

A sum of 4053123 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.41M shares. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $63.60 and dropped to a low of $63.17 until finishing in the latest session at $63.36.

The one-year SAIL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.37. The average equity rating for SAIL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIL shares is $65.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $55, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on SAIL stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SAIL shares from 70 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42.

SAIL Stock Performance Analysis:

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, SAIL shares dropped by -0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.89 for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.61, while it was recorded at 63.08 for the last single week of trading, and 48.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.79 and a Gross Margin at +72.37. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.40.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

SAIL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,369 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAIL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,434,436, which is approximately -2.254% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 9,157,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $581.48 million in SAIL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $575.98 million in SAIL stock with ownership of nearly -0.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SAIL] by around 9,461,448 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 8,202,110 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 82,638,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,302,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAIL stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,670,970 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,730,457 shares during the same period.