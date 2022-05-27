ROTH Capital slashes price target on McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] – find out why.

McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE: MUX] closed the trading session at $0.59 on 05/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.52, while the highest price level was $0.5896. The company report on May 10, 2022 that McEwen Mining: Q1 2022 Results.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) today reported its first quarter (Q1) results for the period ended March 31st, 2022.

Production was 20,850 gold ounces and 336,500 silver ounces, or 25,100 gold equivalent ounces(1) (GEOs)(see Table 1), compared to 30,600 GEOs during Q1 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.72 percent and weekly performance of 13.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, MUX reached to a volume of 3462288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for McEwen Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2019, representing the official price target for McEwen Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.25, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McEwen Mining Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

MUX stock trade performance evaluation

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.00. With this latest performance, MUX shares dropped by -11.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.43 for McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7123, while it was recorded at 0.5362 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9252 for the last 200 days.

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.43 and a Gross Margin at -9.94. McEwen Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.87.

McEwen Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $52 million, or 23.00% of MUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,461,756, which is approximately 8.349% of the company’s market cap and around 17.61% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,331,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.85 million in MUX stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $4.58 million in MUX stock with ownership of nearly 5.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McEwen Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE:MUX] by around 10,348,705 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 23,070,952 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 66,138,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,558,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 940,646 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,096,475 shares during the same period.