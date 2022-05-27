Ring Energy Inc. [REI] is 86.84% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] closed the trading session at $4.26 on 05/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.14, while the highest price level was $4.43. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Ring Energy Announces Results for First Quarter of 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

~ Improved Hedge Position, Higher Pricing and Success of 2022 Drilling Program Drives Increased Free Cash Flow Generation and Further Pay Down of Debt ~.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today reported operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2022. In addition, the Company provided second quarter guidance and reiterated its full year 2022 outlook.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 86.84 percent and weekly performance of 1.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 44.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, REI reached to a volume of 3772498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ring Energy Inc. [REI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $4.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

REI stock trade performance evaluation

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, REI shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ring Energy Inc. [REI] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.87 and a Gross Margin at +72.67. Ring Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.48.

Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ring Energy Inc. [REI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $119 million, or 27.60% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,425,677, which is approximately 0.879% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, holding 2,079,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.88 million in REI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $7.71 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly 54.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ring Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 7,858,627 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,019,377 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 16,983,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,861,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,452,010 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 178,500 shares during the same period.