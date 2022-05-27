Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] Is Currently 10.04 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] gained 10.04% on the last trading session, reaching $2.74 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Rekor Systems, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Announces Intent to Acquire Southern Traffic Services (STS).

Highlights:.

Company announces Intent to acquire Southern Traffic Services (STS), a traffic engineering firm specializing in traffic data collection.

Rekor Systems Inc. represents 44.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $129.38 million with the latest information. REKR stock price has been found in the range of $2.52 to $2.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 798.89K shares, REKR reached a trading volume of 5238552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REKR shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Rekor Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for REKR stock

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.73. With this latest performance, REKR shares dropped by -7.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading, and 6.80 for the last 200 days.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -218.38 and a Gross Margin at +31.52. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -187.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.19.

Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]

There are presently around $52 million, or 46.10% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC with ownership of 4,058,483, which is approximately 31.122% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 2,436,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.07 million in REKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.61 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly -0.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 2,881,232 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,292,558 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 16,750,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,923,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 572,635 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 640,100 shares during the same period.