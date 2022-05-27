Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG] fell -31.37% so far this year. What now?

Planet Green Holdings Corp. [AMEX: PLAG] price surged by 51.16 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on May 19, 2022 that PLANET GREEN HOLDINGS CORP. ENTERED INTO FINANCING TRANSACTION.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: PLAG) announced today that the Company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with two investors (the “Transaction”). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will receive gross proceeds of $4,100,000 in the aggregate, in exchange for the issuance of an aggregate of 10,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, representing a purchase price of approximately $0.41 per share. The Transaction will be closed on customary closing conditions of this type of transaction.

A sum of 3094054 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 86.81K shares. Planet Green Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $0.92 and dropped to a low of $0.48 until finishing in the latest session at $0.70.

Guru’s Opinion on Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Green Holdings Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PLAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.00. With this latest performance, PLAG shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.07 for Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7644, while it was recorded at 0.5295 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0340 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Planet Green Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.51 and a Gross Margin at +10.18. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.04.

Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of PLAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAG stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 83,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 44.61% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 51,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36000.0 in PLAG stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $10000.0 in PLAG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Planet Green Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Green Holdings Corp. [AMEX:PLAG] by around 25,374 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 59,002 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 79,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,374 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 13,394 shares during the same period.