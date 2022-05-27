Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] fell -68.70% so far this year. What now?

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: OTMO] loss -1.54% or -0.02 points to close at $1.28 with a heavy trading volume of 4663482 shares. The company report on May 17, 2022 that UPDATE: Otonomo Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced its first quarter 2022 financial results reflecting strong growth year over year, continued momentum in demand for key mobility services use cases, new customers and the strategic acquisition of The Floow.

Revenue for the first quarter was $1.03 million, an increase of 380% year over year. Otonomo’s cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash balance as of March 31, 2022, was $196.8 million.

It opened the trading session at $1.34, the shares rose to $1.35 and dropped to $1.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OTMO points out that the company has recorded -65.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 207.25K shares, OTMO reached to a volume of 4663482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTMO shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 99.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for OTMO stock

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.48. With this latest performance, OTMO shares dropped by -14.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.85 for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6155, while it was recorded at 1.3100 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4742 for the last 200 days.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] managed to generate an average of -$201,051 per employee.Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]

There are presently around $65 million, or 39.50% of OTMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTMO stocks are: DEER IX & CO. LTD. with ownership of 19,470,539, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.30% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 19,470,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.31 million in OTMO stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.73 million in OTMO stock with ownership of nearly 9.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:OTMO] by around 20,548,919 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 990,738 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 28,368,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,908,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTMO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,907,130 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 654,354 shares during the same period.