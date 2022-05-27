Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] Stock trading around $17.63 per share: What’s Next?

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [NASDAQ: OCDX] traded at a high on 05/26/22, posting a 0.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.63. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Quidel and Ortho Announce Expected Closing of Ortho Transaction.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (“Ortho”), one of the world’s larger pure-play in vitro diagnostics companies, announced today that the closing of the previously announced Ortho transaction is expected to occur on May 27, 2022.

On May 26, 2022, the High Court of Justice of England and Wales issued an order under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act sanctioning the scheme of arrangement to be undertaken by Ortho in connection with the business combinations (the “Ortho Scheme Order”). The order will become effective once the Ortho Scheme Order is duly filed with the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales, which is expected to occur on May 27, 2022, at which point Ortho will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Coronado Topco, Inc. (“Topco”). Following the effectiveness of a merger involving Quidel that will take place after the effectiveness of the Ortho Scheme Order, Quidel will also become a wholly owned subsidiary of Topco, and Topco will be renamed QuidelOrtho Corporation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5847494 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stands at 1.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.80%.

The market cap for OCDX stock reached $4.15 billion, with 237.20 million shares outstanding and 236.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 981.53K shares, OCDX reached a trading volume of 5847494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCDX shares is $21.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on OCDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for OCDX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has OCDX stock performed recently?

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, OCDX shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.11, while it was recorded at 17.67 for the last single week of trading, and 18.78 for the last 200 days.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc go to 42.10%.

Insider trade positions for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]

There are presently around $4,089 million, or 98.30% of OCDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCDX stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 118,106,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,489,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.04 million in OCDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $193.88 million in OCDX stock with ownership of nearly -0.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [NASDAQ:OCDX] by around 21,362,142 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 22,808,186 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 188,840,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,010,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCDX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,197,743 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 10,237,871 shares during the same period.