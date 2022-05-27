Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] is -29.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] jumped around 0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.17 at the close of the session, up 1.93%. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2022 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2022 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics.

May 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share of Common Stock.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock is now -29.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ORC Stock saw the intraday high of $3.18 and lowest of $3.1007 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.86, which means current price is +21.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, ORC reached a trading volume of 3667496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock. On July 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ORC shares from 14.50 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.98.

How has ORC stock performed recently?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.56. With this latest performance, ORC shares gained by 9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.24 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.06, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.17 for the last 200 days.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at +92.54. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16.

Insider trade positions for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]

There are presently around $118 million, or 21.40% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,903,053, which is approximately -4.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,183,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.28 million in ORC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.46 million in ORC stock with ownership of nearly 2.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC] by around 5,477,547 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 6,795,379 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 25,014,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,287,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 849,196 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,297,235 shares during the same period.