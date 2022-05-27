Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] fell -46.52% so far this year. What now?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLPX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.03% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.72%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference on May 24th, 2022.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced their participation in the Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference being held at the Westin Times Square in New York City, New York.

JuE Wong, Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Tiziani, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 8:00am ET. The Company’s management team will meet with investors during the conference. The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.olaplex.com/, and will remain there for 90 days following the event.

The one-year Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.81. The average equity rating for OLPX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.91 billion, with 648.42 million shares outstanding and 647.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, OLPX stock reached a trading volume of 2933175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLPX shares is $24.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLPX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on OLPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

OLPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.72. With this latest performance, OLPX shares gained by 9.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.04% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.06 for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.88, while it was recorded at 14.81 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Olaplex Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.64 and a Gross Margin at +72.37. Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.22.

Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

OLPX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. go to 32.50%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,520 million, or 97.40% of OLPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 499,468,771, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,631,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.5 million in OLPX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $161.07 million in OLPX stock with ownership of nearly 18.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olaplex Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLPX] by around 33,437,646 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 20,546,396 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 542,231,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 596,215,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLPX stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,352,641 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 15,710,184 shares during the same period.